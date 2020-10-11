Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp Engineering Division in the Spotlight

    AT SEA

    11.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Galbreath 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    A highlight video of the Machinist's Mates aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Galbreath).

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 21:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779429
    VIRIN: 201110-N-SA412-001
    Filename: DOD_108127134
    Length: 00:03:01
    

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Engineering Division in the Spotlight, by PO3 Sean Galbreath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineering Tour Wasp MM

