A highlight video of the Machinist's Mates aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Galbreath).
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 21:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779429
|VIRIN:
|201110-N-SA412-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127134
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Wasp Engineering Division in the Spotlight, by PO3 Sean Galbreath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
