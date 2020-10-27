Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) give a video tour of the damage control and medical department. This is one part of a five-video series giving a virtual tour of the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Shorter)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 19:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779428
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-BK917-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127105
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Wasp Virtual Fleet Week - Medical, by PO1 Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
