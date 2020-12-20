Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decompress like a Warrior

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. Grace Harrison and Maj. Sherrain Reber

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Maj. Gen. Heck speaks with the command about managing stress and decompressing like a Warrior. 2020 has been a year of challenges. Make deliberate choices to take care of your individual health and welfare.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 11:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779422
    VIRIN: 201221-A-WQ681-001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108127091
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Hometown: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Decompress like a Warrior, by 1LT Grace Harrison and MAJ Sherrain Reber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

