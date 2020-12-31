Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart COVID-19 Vaccine LTC Bruton Interview

    BW, GERMANY

    12.31.2020

    Video by Pvt. Logan Ludwig 

    AFN Stuttgart

    An interview with LTC Maria Bruton, the Stuttgart Health Clinic Commander, about the new COVID-19 vaccinations.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 12:19
    Category:
    Video ID: 779419
    VIRIN: 201231-A-QC081-001
    Filename: DOD_108127081
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: BW, DE

    This work, Stuttgart COVID-19 Vaccine LTC Bruton Interview, by PV2 Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stuttgart
    COVID
    COVID Vaccine
    Patch Clinic

