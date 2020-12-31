Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stuttgart COVID-19 Vaccine BRoll

    BW, GERMANY

    12.31.2020

    Video by Pvt. Logan Ludwig 

    AFN Stuttgart

    BRoll from the Patch Clinic at USAG Stuttgart during their first COVID-19 Vaccination.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779416
    VIRIN: 210101-A-QC081-001
    Filename: DOD_108127075
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BW, DE

      

    This work, Stuttgart COVID-19 Vaccine BRoll, by PV2 Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stuttgart
    BRoll
    COVID
    COVID Vaccine

