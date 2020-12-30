Theater Gateway established at Camp Buehring

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, visited the newly establish Eisenhower Theater Gateway, Dec. 30, 2020 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The purpose of the visit was to tour the gateway and to recognize the contributions of the 1st TSC Soldiers. The Eisenhower Theater Gateway will reduce the amount of travel time necessary and make the redeployment process easier for personnel in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)