Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Theater Gateway established at Camp Buehring

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KUWAIT

    12.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, visited the newly establish Eisenhower Theater Gateway, Dec. 30, 2020 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The purpose of the visit was to tour the gateway and to recognize the contributions of the 1st TSC Soldiers. The Eisenhower Theater Gateway will reduce the amount of travel time necessary and make the redeployment process easier for personnel in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 08:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779413
    VIRIN: 201230-A-XQ797-265
    Filename: DOD_108127019
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FORT KNOX, KW
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theater Gateway established at Camp Buehring, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    311th ESC
    Maj. Gen. John Sullivan
    Eisenhower Theater Gateway
    1166th Military Police Company
    101th Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT