Holidays, I Choose You!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779412" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chronicles of Sasebo - Mel Carver

Meet Mel Carver. She's a wife, a mom and a lover of all things Pokemon. Hangout with us and get to know more about her in this month's Chronicles of Sasebo as she needle felts an ornament for her Christmas tree!