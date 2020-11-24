Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holidays, I Choose You!

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Mel Carver
    Meet Mel Carver. She's a wife, a mom and a lover of all things Pokemon. Hangout with us and get to know more about her in this month's Chronicles of Sasebo as she needle felts an ornament for her Christmas tree!

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 02:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779412
    VIRIN: 201124-N-ZE240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126938
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: WINCHESTER, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Holidays, I Choose You!, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sasebo
    cfas
    holidays
    commander fleet activities sasebo
    milspouse
    chronicles of sasebo

