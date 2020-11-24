Chronicles of Sasebo - Mel Carver
Meet Mel Carver. She's a wife, a mom and a lover of all things Pokemon. Hangout with us and get to know more about her in this month's Chronicles of Sasebo as she needle felts an ornament for her Christmas tree!
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 02:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779412
|VIRIN:
|201124-N-ZE240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126938
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holidays, I Choose You!, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT