    EAT. SLEEP. READ. REPEAT.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.29.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Jill Ng
    The Sasebo MWR Library is teeming with knowledge and adventure. Jill Ng is one of the fabulous employees that keeps that knowledge organized and the amazing reading programs ongoing.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 02:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779410
    VIRIN: 200629-N-ZE240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126936
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

