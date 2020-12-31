Happy New Year - US Fleet Forces Band 75th Year

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



201231-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, honors 75 years of U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band. USFF Band, first established as U.S. Atlantic Fleet Band in 1945, is the musical representation of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video)