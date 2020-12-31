Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy New Year - US Fleet Forces Band 75th Year

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    201231-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, honors 75 years of U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band. USFF Band, first established as U.S. Atlantic Fleet Band in 1945, is the musical representation of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy video)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year - US Fleet Forces Band 75th Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USFF
    USFF Band
    Adm. Christopher W. Grady
    75-year Anniversary

