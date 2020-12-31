U.S. Air National Guard, 129th Rescue Wing Year in Review 2020 video, Moffett Air National Guard, Dec. 31, 2020. Begining narration by Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman, commander, 129th Rescue Wing and ending narration by Brig. Gen. Taft O. Aujero, former commander, 129th Rescue Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 22:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779401
|VIRIN:
|201231-Z-FO594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126636
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
