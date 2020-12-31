Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing Year in Review 2020 video

    MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard, 129th Rescue Wing Year in Review 2020 video, Moffett Air National Guard, Dec. 31, 2020. Begining narration by Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman, commander, 129th Rescue Wing and ending narration by Brig. Gen. Taft O. Aujero, former commander, 129th Rescue Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 22:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779401
    VIRIN: 201231-Z-FO594-001
    Filename: DOD_108126636
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: MOFFETT AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, CA, US

    Air National Guard
    California Air National Guard
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    Year in Reivew 2020

