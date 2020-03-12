Recently A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 175th Wing Maryland Air National Guard trained with Estonian tactical air control party members during two weeks of training in Maryland and New Jersey.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 20:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|779396
|VIRIN:
|201203-F-YE885-278
|Filename:
|DOD_108126572
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland A-10s train with Estonian TACPs, by Capt. Benjamin Hughes, SSgt Sarah McClanahan and MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT