Pacific Presence II

I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) maintains readiness is deployed to the Indo-Pacific, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-deployed forces took abundant mitigation efforts to include pre-deployment quarantine, regular testing and temperature checks. I MEF provides forces to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to build partner-nation capacity and reinforce deterrence efforts, and is prepared to impose costs on a potential adversary, globally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons)