    Pacific Presence II

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    I MEF Information Group

    I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) maintains readiness is deployed to the Indo-Pacific, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-deployed forces took abundant mitigation efforts to include pre-deployment quarantine, regular testing and temperature checks. I MEF provides forces to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to build partner-nation capacity and reinforce deterrence efforts, and is prepared to impose costs on a potential adversary, globally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779376
    VIRIN: 200901-M-PQ699-1002
    Filename: DOD_108126445
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, Pacific Presence II, by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Deployment
    Naval Integration
    COVID-19
    Mitigation Efforts

