I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) maintains readiness is deployed to the Indo-Pacific, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-deployed forces took abundant mitigation efforts to include pre-deployment quarantine, regular testing and temperature checks. I MEF provides forces to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command to build partner-nation capacity and reinforce deterrence efforts, and is prepared to impose costs on a potential adversary, globally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons)
Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 18:42
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|779376
VIRIN:
|200901-M-PQ699-1002
Filename:
|DOD_108126445
Length:
|00:01:56
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Presence II, by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
