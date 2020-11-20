Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor 2020 Army-Navy Game Spirit Spot

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    201120-N-TA290-1001 HONOLULU (November 20, 2020) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor's mail center has an urgent message for delivery in preparation for the 2020 Army-Navy college football game. (U.S. Navy video by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779370
    VIRIN: 201120-N-TA290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126350
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Football
    Pearl Harbor
    Logistics
    Delivery
    Army-Navy
    Mail Center

