A year-in-review video highlighting the missions and accomplishments throughout the North Carolina National Guard during 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779369
|VIRIN:
|201230-A-AK274-360
|Filename:
|DOD_108126344
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YEAR OF THE GUARD (2020), by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
