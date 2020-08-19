Sgt. 1st Class Michael Marugg, Oregon Army National Guard State Marksmanship Coordinator, discusses marksmanship competitions, like the ones the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) hosts, and the benefits they have on Soldier readiness and resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779367
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-LM216-499
|Filename:
|DOD_108126339
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MAC VI - 2020, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT