    MAC VI - 2020

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Michael Marugg, Oregon Army National Guard State Marksmanship Coordinator, discusses marksmanship competitions, like the ones the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) hosts, and the benefits they have on Soldier readiness and resiliency.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    Oregon
    competition
    marksmanship
    national guard
    NGMTC
    MAC IV

