ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct 28, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Clark. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena/released)
Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Clark
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779362
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-LN075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126307
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT