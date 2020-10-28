Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct 28, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Clark. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena/released)

    Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Clark

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 17:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779362
    VIRIN: 201028-N-LN075-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126307
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation Electronics Technician
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Sailor in the Spotlight

