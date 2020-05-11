ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Quartermaster Seaman Class Dylan Riddle Frederick Dean. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779361
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-AZ467-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126306
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT