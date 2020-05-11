Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Travis Baley 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Quartermaster Seaman Class Dylan Riddle Frederick Dean. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Travis Baley/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 17:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779361
    VIRIN: 201105-N-AZ467-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126306
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by SA Travis Baley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Quartermaster
    USS Iwo Jima
    LHD 7
    Sailor in the Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT