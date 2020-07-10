ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 07, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Machinery Repairman 1st Class Michael Criminski. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Everett Allen/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779358
|VIRIN:
|201007-N-GT589-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126290
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT