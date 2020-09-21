EOD conducts exercise at Fort Stewart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779357" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team members from 94th the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) went to Ft. Stewart, GA to hone their skills on the range. The technicians are trained to locate, identify, render safe and possible recovery of foreign and domestic ordinance. However, probably the most rewarding part of the job is conducting demolitions of hazardous munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael McGhee/Released)