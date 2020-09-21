Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    EOD conducts exercise at Fort Stewart

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Team members from 94th the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) went to Ft. Stewart, GA to hone their skills on the range. The technicians are trained to locate, identify, render safe and possible recovery of foreign and domestic ordinance. However, probably the most rewarding part of the job is conducting demolitions of hazardous munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael McGhee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 17:29
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779357
    VIRIN: 200921-F-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_108126252
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD conducts exercise at Fort Stewart, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Dobbins ARB
    EOD
    94th AW
    Reserve Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT