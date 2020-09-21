Team members from 94th the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) went to Ft. Stewart, GA to hone their skills on the range. The technicians are trained to locate, identify, render safe and possible recovery of foreign and domestic ordinance. However, probably the most rewarding part of the job is conducting demolitions of hazardous munitions. (U.S. Air Force video by Michael McGhee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779357
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-NV270-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126252
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
This work, EOD conducts exercise at Fort Stewart, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
