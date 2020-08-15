USFF Inclusion and Diversity

200815-N-IK388-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, reflects on inclusion and diversity during the 48th Annual National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) Symposium. Since 1970, NNOA is a support organization of the U.S. Armed Forces that serves to improve professional development, training and recruitment for minorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stacy Atkins Ricks)
|08.15.2020
|12.31.2020 14:19
|PSA
|NORFOLK, VA, US
