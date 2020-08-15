Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF Inclusion and Diversity

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Stacy Atkins Ricks 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    200815-N-IK388-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, reflects on inclusion and diversity during the 48th Annual National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) Symposium. Since 1970, NNOA is a support organization of the U.S. Armed Forces that serves to improve professional development, training and recruitment for minorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stacy Atkins Ricks)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 14:19
    Category: PSA
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Diversity
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    NNOA
    USFF
    Inclusion

