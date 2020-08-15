USFF Inclusion and Diversity

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779342" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200815-N-IK388-0001 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 13, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, reflects on inclusion and diversity during the 48th Annual National Naval Officers Association (NNOA) Symposium. Since 1970, NNOA is a support organization of the U.S. Armed Forces that serves to improve professional development, training and recruitment for minorities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stacy Atkins Ricks)