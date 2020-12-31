BETHESDA (December 31, 2020) U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, Chief Operating Officer Operation Warpspeed, tours the Operation WarpSpeed vaccination clinic at Walter Reed National Military Center (U.S. Navy video by Ricardo J. Reyes /Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 14:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779339
|VIRIN:
|201231-N-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125893
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 201231-N-EC642-1001, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT