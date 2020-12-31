Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201231-N-EC642-1001

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA (December 31, 2020) U.S. Army General Gustave Perna, Chief Operating Officer Operation Warpspeed, tours the Operation WarpSpeed vaccination clinic at Walter Reed National Military Center (U.S. Navy video by Ricardo J. Reyes /Released).

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 14:07
    Video ID: 779339
    VIRIN: 201231-N-EC642-1001
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    This work, 201231-N-EC642-1001, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    Navy
    Army
    WRNMMC
    COVID
    Operation WarpSpeed

