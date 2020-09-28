Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tails Football

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Brig. Gen. Joe Kunkel explains the ties to the 332d AEW and the USAF football Red Tail uniforms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 14:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779338
    VIRIN: 200928-Z-DS155-400
    Filename: DOD_108125879
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    football
    usaf
    weeklyvideos

