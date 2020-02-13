Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Distribution 2020

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of:
    Rapid unloading cargo from rolling aircraft
    Cargo yard with forklifts, unloading/loading cargo, Army/Air Force working together
    Time-lapse of nighttime cargo moving, taking down/packing tents

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:41
    Category:
    Video ID: 779332
    VIRIN: 200214-F-XC220-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125788
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution 2020, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    time lapse
    devil raiders
    621crw
    turbo distribution
    TD

