    332 AEW Mission Video

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 332 Air Expeditionary Wing warfighters lead fearlessly and seize combat initiative with our partners, to win the CENTCOM fight today as well as tomorrow- Building on the Red Tail legacy of excellence.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779331
    VIRIN: 201215-F-GV306-363
    Filename: DOD_108125787
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    F-15
    AFCENT
    Middle East
    mission video
    Operation Inherent Resolve

