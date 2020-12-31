Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy New Year 2021, New Year's Greetings from the Navy and Air Force in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.31.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- DEC 31, 2020 -- U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class from San Diego and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Alvarado of Houston send greetings home on New Year's Eve 2020. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 779329
    VIRIN: 201231-N-YZ252-002
    Filename: DOD_108125778
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US

    This work, Happy New Year 2021, New Year's Greetings from the Navy and Air Force in Africa, by CPO Roger Duncan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

