    Police Week Ruck March

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Motivational video for Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing about the 2020 Police Week ruck march.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779324
    VIRIN: 200514-F-XC220-516
    Filename: DOD_108125742
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week Ruck March, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ruck march
    police week
    devil raiders
    621crw

