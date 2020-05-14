Motivational video for Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing about the 2020 Police Week ruck march.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 13:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779324
|VIRIN:
|200514-F-XC220-516
|Filename:
|DOD_108125742
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Police Week Ruck March, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT