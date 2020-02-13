Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nikita Custer  

    Naval Service Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 29, 2020 ) -- The 2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition was held aboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, Feb. 29. More than 400 cadets from NJROTC and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) units participated in the event. The NJROTC and NNDCC are part of the Navy’s Citizenship program. They are overseen by the Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered on Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. The program seeks to instill in participating high school students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. NJROTC and NNDCC strive to build a strong foundation of citizenship within America’s future leaders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779317
    VIRIN: 200310-N-PW480-0002
    Filename: DOD_108125655
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition, by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    Drill Competition
    Navy Junior Recruit Officer Training Corps
    Navy National Defense Cadet Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT