GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 29, 2020 ) -- The 2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition was held aboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, Feb. 29. More than 400 cadets from NJROTC and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) units participated in the event. The NJROTC and NNDCC are part of the Navy’s Citizenship program. They are overseen by the Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered on Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. The program seeks to instill in participating high school students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. NJROTC and NNDCC strive to build a strong foundation of citizenship within America’s future leaders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779317
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-PW480-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108125655
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition, by PO3 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
