video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779317" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 29, 2020 ) -- The 2020 Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) Area 3 West Regional Academic, Athletic and Drill Competition was held aboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois, Feb. 29. More than 400 cadets from NJROTC and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC) units participated in the event. The NJROTC and NNDCC are part of the Navy’s Citizenship program. They are overseen by the Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), headquartered on Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. The program seeks to instill in participating high school students the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. NJROTC and NNDCC strive to build a strong foundation of citizenship within America’s future leaders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nikita Custer/Released)