    Low Risk Does Not Equal No Risk

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    201114-N-MS174-0002 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Nov. 14, 2020) A video optimized for Instagram on knowing before you go with regards to COVID-19. This is to limit the spread of COVID-19 to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families, and efforts to reduce COVID-19 exposure shall be implemented while balancing mission requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779313
    VIRIN: 201114-N-MS174-0002
    Filename: DOD_108125646
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low Risk Does Not Equal No Risk, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Fleet Readiness
    Protective Measures
    COVID-19
    Physical Distancing

