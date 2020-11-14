Low Risk Does Not Equal No Risk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779312" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201114-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Nov. 14, 2020) A social media video on knowing before you go with regards to COVID-19. This is to limit the spread of COVID-19 to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families, and efforts to reduce COVID-19 exposure shall be implemented while balancing mission requirements. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)