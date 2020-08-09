Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Transfer Promo: "I See Me"

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    This promo was created for Senior Enlisted Advisor to the U. S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman’s Air Force Association virtual Air, Space & Cyber Conference presentation, and for use on SEASF social media. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:46
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779309
    VIRIN: 200908-F-CG053-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125642
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    guardians
    ussf
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    i am space force
    i see me

