This promo was created for Senior Enlisted Advisor to the U. S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman’s Air Force Association virtual Air, Space & Cyber Conference presentation, and for use on SEASF social media. (U.S. Space Force Video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 11:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779309
|VIRIN:
|200908-F-CG053-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125642
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USSF Transfer Promo: "I See Me", by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
