    First U.S. Space Force Trainees Complete BEAST Week at BMT

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten and Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester

    3rd Audiovisual Squadron

    The first U.S. Space Force trainees to attend U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training man Entry Control Points (ECP) as part of Defensive Fighting Posture (DFP) Training during Basic Expeditionary Airmen Skills Training or BEAST (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Hester/Airman 1st Class Dustin Braaten)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779304
    VIRIN: 201203-F-DA732-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125490
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Basic Military Training
    3AVS
    Space Force
    3rd Audiovisual Squadron
    U.S. Space Force
    SpaceForceBMT

