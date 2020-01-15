Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airwaves 2019 Yeaar In Review

    NAS PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Video by Mikel Lauren Proulx 

    Naval Air Systems Command

    On this year-end edition of Airwaves, the Naval Aviation readiness reform keeping the fleet flight-ready, plus NAWCWD China Lake recovers after a pair of strong earthquakes shakes the base and its full steam ahead for aircraft testing on the Navy's newest launch and recovery system.

    This work, Airwaves 2019 Yeaar In Review, by Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

