    Dignified Transfer

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Spangdahlem Air Base participated in a dignified transfer of a prior service member.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779290
    VIRIN: 201218-F-XZ889-268
    Filename: DOD_108125376
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    52nd Fighter Wing
    POW
    MIA
    Dignified transfer
    DPAA

