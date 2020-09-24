The Hispanic American Heritage Month virtual observance, presented by the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and the U.S. Army Japan Command. (U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 01:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779270
|VIRIN:
|200924-A-A1103-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125246
|Length:
|00:17:56
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Hispanic American Heritage Observance, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
