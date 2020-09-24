Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Hispanic American Heritage Observance

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The Hispanic American Heritage Month virtual observance, presented by the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan and the U.S. Army Japan Command. (U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 01:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779270
    VIRIN: 200924-A-A1103-001
    Filename: DOD_108125246
    Length: 00:17:56
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

