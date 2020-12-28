Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warriors of the North

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Grand Forks Air Force Base mission video that covers priorities from Air Force, Air Combat Command, and 319th Reconnaissance Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779268
    VIRIN: 201228-F-VY761-128
    Filename: DOD_108125226
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors of the North, by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    Air Force
    Grand Forks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT