Grand Forks Air Force Base mission video that covers priorities from Air Force, Air Combat Command, and 319th Reconnaissance Wing.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 22:32
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779268
|VIRIN:
|201228-F-VY761-128
|Filename:
|DOD_108125226
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warriors of the North, by A1C Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
