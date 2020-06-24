Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan LGBT Observance

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2020

    Video by Luis Casale and Jose Sanchez Alonso

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The LGBT Pride Month virtual observance, presented by the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion and the U.S. Army Japan Command. (U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779267
    VIRIN: 200624-A-A1103-001
    Filename: DOD_108125225
    Length: 00:14:36
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    311th Military Intelligence Battalion
    virtual observance
    The LGBT Pride Month
    U.S. Army Japan Command

