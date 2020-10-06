Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Commander: Space Operations Command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Meet Space Operations Command’s first commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting. SpOC’s mission is to generate, present and sustain combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the U.S. Space Force’s Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:14
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 779266
    VIRIN: 201006-F-CG053-1002
    Filename: DOD_108125160
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    This work, Meet the Commander: Space Operations Command, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ussf
    SpOC
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting
    meet the spoc commander

