Meet the Commander: Space Operations Command

Meet Space Operations Command’s first commander, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting. SpOC’s mission is to generate, present and sustain combat-ready intelligence, cyber, space and combat support forces and serves as the U.S. Space Force’s Service Component to U.S. Space Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)
|06.10.2020
|12.30.2020 22:14
|Interviews
|779266
|201006-F-CG053-1002
|DOD_108125160
|00:03:32
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|0
|0
