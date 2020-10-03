Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Construction Areas PSA

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Public Service Announcement about construction area safety in the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s installations work areas. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779263
    VIRIN: 200310-A-TT996-001
    Filename: DOD_108125152
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    safety
    Public Service Announcement
    installations
    U.S. Army Garrison
    construction area

