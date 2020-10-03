Public Service Announcement about construction area safety in the U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s installations work areas. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779263
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-TT996-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125152
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Japan Construction Areas PSA, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
