"Meet the Family": 5th installment. Meet SFC Dannell Bing, Senior Religious Affairs NCO at the Religious Support Office, Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779262
|VIRIN:
|201105-A-TT996-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125151
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Family: SFC Dannell Bing, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
