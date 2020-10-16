"Meet the Family": 4th installment. Meet Masao Nunokawa, Hobbycraft Instructor at the Arts and Crafts Center, Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 22:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779261
|VIRIN:
|201016-A-TT996-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125150
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the Family: Masao Nunokawa, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT