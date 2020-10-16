Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet the Family: Masao Nunokawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    "Meet the Family": 4th installment. Meet Masao Nunokawa, Hobbycraft Instructor at the Arts and Crafts Center, Camp Zama, Japan. (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779261
    VIRIN: 201016-A-TT996-001
    Filename: DOD_108125150
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Family: Masao Nunokawa, by Jose Sanchez Alonso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Arts and Crafts Center
    Meet the Family
    Masao Nunokawa
    Hobbycraft Instructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT