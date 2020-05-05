Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Family: Carlos Esmurria

    KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JAPAN

    05.05.2020

    Video by Jose Sanchez Alonso 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    "Meet the Family": 3rd installment. Meet Carlos Esmurria, the Installation Manager at Kure, Japan, in Hiroshima Prefecture. Kure is one of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s satellite installations and Carlos discusses the importance of supporting the mission to U.S. Army Ammunition Depot Kure and what it's like to live and work at this hidden gem! (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 22:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779258
    VIRIN: 200505-A-TT996-001
    Filename: DOD_108125147
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Ammunition Depot
    Carlos Esmurria
    Meet the Family
    Kure Hiroshima Prefecture
    Satellite Installations

