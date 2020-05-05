Meet the Family: Carlos Esmurria

"Meet the Family": 3rd installment. Meet Carlos Esmurria, the Installation Manager at Kure, Japan, in Hiroshima Prefecture. Kure is one of U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s satellite installations and Carlos discusses the importance of supporting the mission to U.S. Army Ammunition Depot Kure and what it's like to live and work at this hidden gem! (U.S. Army video by Jose I. Sanchez Alonso, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.)
|05.05.2020
|12.30.2020 22:30
|Series
|779258
|200505-A-TT996-001
|DOD_108125147
|00:03:45
|KURE, HIROSHIMA, HIROSHIMA, JP
|0
|0
