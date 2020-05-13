AETC Mission Video

Air Education & Training Command showcases their mission; to Recruit, Train, and Educate Exceptional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Joseph Givens)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
