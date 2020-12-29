Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen receive COVID Vaccine at Kadena Air Base - B-roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2020

    Video by Seaman Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Airmen receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the 18th Medical Group Clinic on Kadena Airbase, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2020. Medical professionals are first in line to volunteer to receive the vaccine.

    (U.S. Air Force video by MCSN Kelly Meyer)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779245
    VIRIN: 201229-N-DG088-245
    Filename: DOD_108125107
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen receive COVID Vaccine at Kadena Air Base - B-roll, by SN Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    immunizations
    pandemic
    COVID-19 vaccine

