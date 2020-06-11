U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Weekly Rundown" series

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779231" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201106-N-XC372-1001 CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Nov. 6, 2020) "The Weekly Rundown" is a social media streamed newscast for internal and external audiences of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations. The rundown highlights service members of all branches participating in exercises and operations throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)