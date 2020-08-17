200817-N-XC372-1004 CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii (Aug. 17, 2020) "The Weekly Rundown" is a social media streamed newscast for internal and external audiences of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operations. The rundown highlights service members of all branches participating in exercises and operations throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony J. Rivera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 19:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779229
|VIRIN:
|200817-N-XC372-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108125073
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command "Weekly Rundown" series, by PO2 Anthony J Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT