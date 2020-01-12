COMNAVAIRLANT 78th Anniversary

78 years ago when Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) was established! From the early days of Naval Aviation to the present, it has been the job of CNAL to provide combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 18:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779211
|VIRIN:
|201229-N-CV000-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108125046
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
