    COMNAVAIRLANT 78th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    78 years ago when Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) was established! From the early days of Naval Aviation to the present, it has been the job of CNAL to provide combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

