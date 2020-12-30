Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB receives COVID-19 vaccine

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 509th Medical Group receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Dec. 30, 2020. The Whiteman AFB COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to installation personnel. The phased approach allows for a limited supply of the vaccine to be distributed to mission essential personnel and will be offered on a voluntary basis as availability allows. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779193
    VIRIN: 201230-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_108124938
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB receives COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

