Whiteman AFB receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 509th Medical Group receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Dec. 30, 2020. The Whiteman AFB COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to installation personnel. The phased approach allows for a limited supply of the vaccine to be distributed to mission essential personnel and will be offered on a voluntary basis as availability allows. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)