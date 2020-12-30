U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 509th Medical Group receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Dec. 30, 2020. The Whiteman AFB COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering vaccines to installation personnel. The phased approach allows for a limited supply of the vaccine to be distributed to mission essential personnel and will be offered on a voluntary basis as availability allows. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779193
|VIRIN:
|201230-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124938
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Whiteman AFB receives COVID-19 vaccine, by A1C Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT