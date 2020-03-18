For more information on Covid-19 mitigation operations in effect at Fort Bliss, visit home.army.mil/bliss.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 16:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|779186
|VIRIN:
|200318-A-KV967-5001
|PIN:
|200318
|Filename:
|DOD_108124841
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A message from the Fort Bliss garrison commander - March 18, 2020, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT