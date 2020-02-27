Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USASAC's Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting - FEB 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    *UPDATE: Video before COVID19 restrictions implemented*

    USASAC hosted this year’s annual Logistics Coordination Meeting with the Royal Saudi Land Forces. The LCM was held Feb. 24-28 in Huntsville, Alabama, allowing U.S. program managers and Saudi customers to discuss complex details of the multibillion dollar cases, face-to-face.

    The LCM is a precursor to the annual U.S.-Saudi Grand Security Assistance Review held in Washington, D.C.

    *UPDATE: Video before COVID19 restrictions implemented*

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779180
    VIRIN: 201230-A-IK167-003
    Filename: DOD_108124819
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASAC's Annual Logistics Coordination Meeting - FEB 2020, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    LCM
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT