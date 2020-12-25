201225-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Dec. 25, 2020). A holiday greeting animation optimized for social media from U.S. Fleet Forces Command wishes the fleet a merry and bright Christmas. Animation was created by using a graphic design application by combining text and vector elements. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2020 16:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|779176
|VIRIN:
|201225-N-MS174-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108124806
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Merry and Bright from USFFC, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT