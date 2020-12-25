Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 Merry and Bright from USFFC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2020

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    201225-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Dec. 25, 2020). A holiday greeting animation optimized for social media from U.S. Fleet Forces Command wishes the fleet a merry and bright Christmas. Animation was created by using a graphic design application by combining text and vector elements. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.30.2020 16:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 779176
    VIRIN: 201225-N-MS174-0001
    Filename: DOD_108124806
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Merry and Bright from USFFC, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Christmas
    Holiday Season
    USFF
    USFFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT